‘They’ve Done What I Expected Them to Do’ - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Transfer Business

Liverpool's summer window has saw the arrivals of Fabio Carvhallo, Calvin Ramsey and £67.5million frontman Darwin Nunez, Liverpool legend John Barnes believes Liverpool has had a summer that was expected.

Many Liverpool fans anticipated the arrival of a midfielder within this summer window, with the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Portugese outfit Benfica coming as somewhat of a surprise to many.

In an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets the former Liverpool winger Barnes said he did not expect Liverpool to make many signings prior to the window opening  "They’ve done what I expected them to do. I didn’t expect them to go and make lots of signings but with Mané leaving they brought in Núñez. 

"They’ve brought in some young players, they’ve brought in Fábio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott is now back."

Barnes went on to add "Jürgen Klopp doesn’t like making lots of signings, Manchester City have signed Haaland, and Julián Álvarez from Argentina, so they’ve made good signings as well. 

"I don’t think Liverpool needed much, because they’ve got a good squad and they want to keep that togetherness right.

Jürgen Klopp doesn’t want to make many signings, neither does Pep Guardiola, so what they both already had and what they’ve brought in will just keep them one step ahead of everybody else."

