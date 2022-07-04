Skip to main content

'They've Found An Answer' - Pundit On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Business So Far And The Loss Of Sadio Mane

TalkSport pundit Rory Jennings believes Liverpool's summer transfer business so far has been exceptional and has said the loss of the Reds' Senegalese star Sadio Mane has been dealt with incredibly well. 

To say it's been a rollercoaster of emotions at Liverpool this summer would be an understatement. The Reds have been extremely busy so far in this transfer window with major incomings and outgoings. 

Sadio Mane

Many people from the outside looking in would believe that losing a player as good as Sadio Mane will seriously hurt Liverpool. However speaking to TalkSport Jennings believes differently.  

"I think they've coped very well, for example losing somebody like Sadio Mane should feel pivotal and almost impossible to recover from. Mane is an exceptional footballer at elite level." Said Jennings. 

"I feel like Liverpool have managed to find an answer to the problem, which is amazing. To sign Darwin Nunez is very clever, he likes to drift left and plays in the middle as well which is very beneficial. 

"They [Liverpool] started this new iteration of Klopp in January with the signing of Luis Diaz. I think they are going to look incredibly strong yet again and crucially Mohamed Salah will be playing."  

