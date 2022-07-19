'They’ve Got The Players And The Experience' - Former Tottenham Boss Tim Sherwood On Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola

Ex Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood claims it would be incredibly difficult for anyone to compete with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Sherwood who also captained Blackburn Rovers' Premier League winning side in 1995 is a huge admirer of Klopp and Guardiola and believes the two are untouchable.

“Them two managers [Klopp and Guardiola] are really difficult to challenge because they’ve got the players and the experience now of getting over the line." Sherwood said speaking on behalf of 888sport.

"So everyone else is playing catch-up. It will be interesting to see what Thomas Tuchel does at Chelsea – another top manager.

"Erik Ten Haag will need a few years yet. You have to give it time because it won’t happen for [Manchester] United overnight."

As the 2022/23 Premier League season rapidly moves ever closer many are beginning to already speculate on which team will have the upper hand come August time.

No doubt many pundits and supporters see the blue side of Manchester as the favourites for the Title after the monumental signing of Nordic juggernaut Erling Haaland earlier this summer.

However, with that being said Liverpool have also made their own major signing of the summer by bringing in Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Portuguese club Benfica.

Leaving many people undecided as to who has the stronger squad, City or Liverpool?

As mentioned earlier by Sherwood, Manchester United's capture of Dutch manager Ten Haag could prove to be arguably their best signing in years as the former Ajax boss comes with mounts of expectation.

However, as many are saying, it's likely to take at least around five years or so for United to begin to even compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Title.

