'We Were Ready' - Thiago Has Message For Europe After Liverpool's Champions League Victory Over Inter Milan

Liverpool and the Champions League are a love story that never ends. Inter Milan gave all they could last night, but still, it wasn't enough to stop the inevitable of a Liverpool win.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead back to Anfield, with already one eye on the Quarter Final draw. Although it is Jurgen Klopp's men to come away with the advantage, it wasn't as plain sailing as they'd hoped for.

Thanks to sensational performances from Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate and game-changing subs for the away side, their incredible season continues to go from strength to strength. With a Carabao Cup final, a title race, sixth round of the FA Cup and one foot in the Champions League quarter-final, it is all up for grabs for the Liverpool.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Despite still fighting on all fronts, it is the Champions League that Liverpool usually save their best for. No matter who the Reds come up against, they seem to be ready for the occasion. Thiago Alcantara reiterated that after last night's win. The midfielder says Liverpool were waiting for these kind of games, which sends a message out to the rest of Europe.

"We are talking about the biggest stage in the Champions League against and historically great team like Inter, playing here, trying to win the game. I think we have played to arrive at this moment and have the chance to play these kind of games.

“We were waiting for these kind of games and we were ready for that all this season so we are glad to be here.”

