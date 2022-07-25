Thiago Alcantara Reveals His Positive Hopes For Liverpool In The Upcoming Season

Liverpool's season starts on Saturday against Manchester City in the Community Shield. Thiago Alcantara is one player that The Reds will hope has a brilliant season and the Spaniard believes he will be even better thanks to Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, the Liverpool fans were treated to many masterclasses by Thiago. The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder started to show why he is considered to be one of the world's best.

When arriving in Merseyside, excitement was felt throughout The Reds' fanbase. A man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League final for the Bundesliga side just added to the anticipation.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the Liverpool website, Thiago expressed his feelings on the upcoming season, saying he will be 'even better', after two years of learning from manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It was an important experience that I lived, these two years under the manager’s teaching, but it will be even better this season.

“It was nice to be here from the beginning. We had a long travel in Asia, Bangkok and Singapore; we really felt the warmth of the fans there.

“Now we start the heavy part of the pre-season. We start to run and to play more intense, as we want. So far, so good. It’s always good to prepare yourself as much as you can. Not just as an individual matter but also with the football ideas we have.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Author's Views

Thiago Alcantara will be vital if Liverpool are to be successful this season. If he stays fit for the majority of the season, the chances of winning something increase by 50%.

We have already seen what he is capable of and with even more players in front of him to link up with, then I believe he could hit another level.

He is a joy to watch and this season will be no different. Let's hope we see him deservedly hold one of the big trophies by the end of the season.

