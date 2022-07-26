Skip to main content

Thiago Alcantara Says He Is Helping New Signing Darwin Nunez To Settle In To Life In Liverpool

Being Liverpool's marquee signing for anyone is difficult, but for a player like Darwin Nunez who is beginning to understand a new language, the task becomes much harder. 

The settling-in period for a new player is vital to how they start a career at a new club. Darwin Nunez has only been in Europe since 2019 when he joined Almeria. 

Before moving to Spain, the striker played for Penarol back in his home country Uruguay, where Spanish is the main language spoken.

Darwin Nunez

Spending time in Spain and then Portugal would've been much easier for the forward to settle in, with the language similarities of Spanish and Portuguese, however, coming to England is a completely different venture. 

With Thiago Alcantara being Spanish, he has taken it upon himself to help Nunez with the language barrier, which will make it easier for him to settle in.

Revealed on the club's website, the playmaking midfielder states that it is important for new signing Darwin Nunez to settle quickly and build his confidence.

“At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players. Because of the language, I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team.

Thiago Alcantara

“You start to know a new lad coming in our team. You always want that he is happy in the team, happy with us, happy and confident with himself.

 “I think he turned over this first adaptation with these four goals and it’s important for him and important for us.”

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
