'Thiago's A Special Player' - High Praise For Liverpool Teammate From Andy Robertson

After an outstanding performance from Thiago Alcantara in Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday, teammate Andy Robertson showered praise on the Spanish international.

Andy Robertson Thiago Alcantara

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the match, Robertson said the 31 year old was fully deserving of the standing ovation he got from the Anfield crowd.

“The standing ovation he got, I think he deserved.

“But, to be honest, if any one of us came off, I think they deserved that standing ovation. As a whole team, I thought we were outstanding."

The Scotland captain went on to say he hopes that Thiago can keep up the level of performances from recent games going forward.

“I thought the midfield three worked so hard. Thiago’s a special player and the performances he’s putting in just now are exceptional and he needs to keep that going. He played at a really high standard but I thought Fab and Hendo were outstanding as well and did the dirty work, won the ball back – and so did Thiago.

“Playing on my side, it felt as if he was everywhere and we just kind of fed off each other, winning balls back. All three of us down the left worked really hard. A fantastic team performance but the standing ovation he got, he fully deserved.”

