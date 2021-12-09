Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
'Mo Salah, Is Just Scary' Arsenal And Premier League Legend Thierry Henry Shares His Feelings On The Egyptian King

Author:

Arsenal and France legendary striker Thierry Henry speaks of his love for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger is slowly steering towards the conversation of rivaling Henry as Premier League GOAT. 

Since joining Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been one of the most consistent footballers in the world, this season however, he has taken his game to another level.

Mohamed Salah

He has already hit 20 goals this campaign, having bagged midweek against AC Milan in the Champions League. The Liverpool forward has already broken many records in his time for the reds, and looks set to break many more this season.

Fans and pundits are now starting to discuss Salah in the same conversations as Thierry Henry as the best player the Premier League has. The way Salah is heading, there will be soon no doubting the comparisons.#

“Listen, I think that Mo Salah, right now, is just scary. What I like about him now is, he's happier to share the ball earlier. So now he needs to know that he has to make players play better.

 “He's doing that and I love that about him this year. I already used to love the way he finishes, the way he scores his goals. Now he likes to share, and that's when I'm like, uh-oh. Hang on a minute. He's changing.

“He understands that it's as beautiful when you give a goal as when you score it. That will have massive (impact) on his team, because then it becomes healthy. 

"He gives to Mane, Mane gives back to him, often without knowing, suddenly they will give assists to each other.”

