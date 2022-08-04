‘Things Have Been Going Very Well’ - Darwin Nunez on First Weeks at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez arrived on Merseyside this summer for a reported fee of £67.5million from Portuguese side Benfica, describing the move as 'when you leave one school to go to a new one' the Uruguayan has spoken about his first few weeks on Merseyside.

Nunez kick-started his Liverpool career last weekend, coming off the bench in the Community Shield final to win a penalty for Liverpool's second before he sealed the game with a debut goal and Liverpool's third to make it 3-1.

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with Liverpool FC, Nunez spoke about the nerves he faced when first signing for Jurgen Klopp's side "Things have been going very well.

"I was a bit nervous at first, since it was all new to start with. It’s a bit like when you leave one school to go to a new one, with all new classmates – it was more or less the same as that."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Nunez added it did not take long for him to find his feet within the side "But then as the days went by, I felt really relaxed with my teammates. They really gave a lovely warm welcome.

"Because when you’re the new guy you do feel a bit nervous, and even more so when you don’t know the language. You want to communicate and you just cannot. You want to try to understand but you don’t understand anything at all when they’re talking.

"But then Milner speaks Spanish, Thiago and the Brazilian lads, as well as Luis Diaz, who only arrived a short while ago too. So, I’m now feeling very well and much more relaxed and at ease here, and definitely not as nervous as I was in the first few days."

