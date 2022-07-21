'This Boy Is A Star' - Former England International On Liverpool Youngster
A former England international is excited about the promise shown by one Liverpool youngster ahead of the new Premier League season.
The Reds have had a busy summer transfer window so far with a number of high-profile signings and departures.
In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, tipped Harvey Elliott to be a difference maker for Liverpool next season.
“Last season I was so excited about him coming back. The way he plays, his attitude, this boy is a star.
“He has got the bit between his teeth right now. He knows he can do the business and he knows that if he gets the chances he can make a difference.
Read More
“In pre-season (he) has looked really good and sharp. I think the injury has made him refocus. Sometimes an injury can do that to you. It makes you appreciate your position. I think that has happened to him.
“He is in a really good position and I’m sure he will be given chances to shine next season.”
England under-21 international Elliott had a brilliant pre-season 12 months ago, forcing his way into the thinking of manager Jurgen Klopp and the signs are there once again that the 19-year-old wants to do the same again.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Transfer Of Ben Davies To Rangers
- Report: Liverpool Look To 'Accelerate' Diogo Jota Contract Talks With Reds Preparing To Offer Long Term Deal
- Report: Liverpool Eye Move For Belgian Midfielder After Lille Reject West Ham United Bid Of £25m
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'
- Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |