'This Boy Is A Star' - Former England International On Liverpool Youngster

A former England international is excited about the promise shown by one Liverpool youngster ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Reds have had a busy summer transfer window so far with a number of high-profile signings and departures.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, tipped Harvey Elliott to be a difference maker for Liverpool next season.

“Last season I was so excited about him coming back. The way he plays, his attitude, this boy is a star.

“He has got the bit between his teeth right now. He knows he can do the business and he knows that if he gets the chances he can make a difference.

IMAGO / News Images

“In pre-season (he) has looked really good and sharp. I think the injury has made him refocus. Sometimes an injury can do that to you. It makes you appreciate your position. I think that has happened to him.

“He is in a really good position and I’m sure he will be given chances to shine next season.”

England under-21 international Elliott had a brilliant pre-season 12 months ago, forcing his way into the thinking of manager Jurgen Klopp and the signs are there once again that the 19-year-old wants to do the same again.

