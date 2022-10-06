'This Could Be The Last Chance For Liverpool To Make Something Of This Season' Emmanuel Petit Gives Honest Assessment Ahead Of Arsenal Game

It is a make or break game for the away side but could be another chance to test out a 4-4-2 system that was successful against Rangers in midweek.

Ahead of the weekends big game, Emmanuel Petit spoke to Compare.bet about the Reds poor start to the season: "On paper, Liverpool are one of the better attacks that Arsenal will have faced this season. Liverpool have put a fair few goals past Arsenal in recent years. Do you anticipate things being a bit different with Arsenal’s new and improved defence?

"When you look at Liverpool at the moment, they look so sloppy, terrible. Something has been broken in this team. But they are still Liverpool, with top players. It will be a game at home for the Gunners, and after beating Spurs, where they did great and had a brilliant performance. They needed to beat top teams, the improvement over the last few seasons has been great, step by step but the last step was to be able to beat top teams. They lost to Manchester United, but they beat Spurs last weekend. This is the third test this season, against a team that has struggled so far, with a lot of players so far away from their best level.

"This could be the last chance for Liverpool to make something of this season, if they lose to Arsenal, they will be 14 points behind after nine games. It’s a huge gap. They will have two more days than Arsenal of rest to prepare for the game, so they will probably arrive fresher than Arsenal. After losing two important points at home against Brighton, they have no choice but to react against Arsenal. The confidence is with the Gunners, playing at home. They are playing very well, but this is Liverpool, and they will try everything to get at least a point. It won’t be easy for Arsenal. This kind of game, you never know what’s going to happen, but I’m expecting a reaction from Liverpool.

"Sometimes during this season I have felt embarrassed to watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Gomez when he was playing. So many mistakes. Martinelli is very confident, and every time he runs with the ball, he is so quick, so fast, and that’s exactly what Trent doesn’t like. To be one-on-one with a player that can hurt him. This is exactly what Martinelli has. I don’t know how Trent is going to defend him, but the problem with Liverpool’s defence isn’t only on him. It’s the whole defence, and when I say that, I mean the whole team, because they start from the front."

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, winning seven of their opening eight games.

