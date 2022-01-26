'This Guy Can Score Goals' - Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota On How His Position Changed

Diogo Jota has been in brilliant form for Liverpool this season, building on an impressive first campaign at the club, but in a recent interview he gave an insight as to how his role has changed through the years.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Jota was speaking in a recent matchday program when he explained he has not always been a forward.

“At the start I played 10 years as a left midfielder in a 4-3-3.

“Then as my physicality developed, I started arriving in the box more often and scoring goals.

“Then I went basically to a No.10 position. People started thinking, ‘Oh, this guy can score goals, so put him up front.’ That was basically how it was."

Jota went on to say that the main aim for him is to be adaptable and to do the right thing for the team as asked for by the manager.

“I always try to do what the manager asks me to do. At Wolves we sometimes played with three up front and I was on the left, because we had a proper main striker in Raul (Jimenez). When we played with two, I was up front. So it depends on what the manager asks me to do.

“I try to adapt and I think that’s one of my main characteristics. I don’t force anyone to adapt to me – I try to adapt to whatever is required and do my best.

“Maybe some people will say I’m not a proper false nine or I’m not a nine, whereas some others may like it. But whenever I’m on the pitch I aim to get goals and get the team reaching the opponent’s goal. That’s what I try to do.”

