Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'This Guy Can Score Goals' - Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota On How His Position Changed

Diogo Jota has been in brilliant form for Liverpool this season, building on an impressive first campaign at the club, but in a recent interview he gave an insight as to how his role has changed through the years.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota Roberto Firmino Fabinho

Age: 25

Club: Liverpool

Position: Striker

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 14

Assists this season: 2

Contract expiration: June 30th 2025

Market value: £54million

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Jota was speaking in a recent matchday program when he explained he has not always been a forward.

“At the start I played 10 years as a left midfielder in a 4-3-3.

“Then as my physicality developed, I started arriving in the box more often and scoring goals.

“Then I went basically to a No.10 position. People started thinking, ‘Oh, this guy can score goals, so put him up front.’ That was basically how it was."

Jota went on to say that the main aim for him is to be adaptable and to do the right thing for the team as asked for by the manager.

Read More

“I always try to do what the manager asks me to do. At Wolves we sometimes played with three up front and I was on the left, because we had a proper main striker in Raul (Jimenez). When we played with two, I was up front. So it depends on what the manager asks me to do.

“I try to adapt and I think that’s one of my main characteristics. I don’t force anyone to adapt to me – I try to adapt to whatever is required and do my best.

“Maybe some people will say I’m not a proper false nine or I’m not a nine, whereas some others may like it. But whenever I’m on the pitch I aim to get goals and get the team reaching the opponent’s goal. That’s what I try to do.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Jota Roberto Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'This Guy Can Score Goals' - Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota On How His Position Changed

just now
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Tottenham & Luis Diaz Transfer Stance Revealed After Reported Bid On Tuesday

32 minutes ago
Olivier Giroud Joe Gomez
Transfers

No Gomez: Joe, is it time to go? Is it time for the defender to leave Liverpool?

55 minutes ago
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfers

'I'll Never Forgive You Arsenal' - Fans React To Reports Newcastle Have Agreed A Fee With Olympique Lyonnais For Bruno Guimaraes

1 hour ago
skysports-dejan-lovren-liverpool_4815069
Articles

Dejan Lovren Reveals his Best Moment In a Liverpool Shirt

1 hour ago
Robin Gosens
Non LFC

Report: Newcastle United Agree Personal Terms With Liverpool, Juventus And Inter Milan Target Robin Gosens

12 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Virgil van Dijk Leading Way For Defenders In The Premier League

12 hours ago
Inaki Williams Nico Williams
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Determined' For Liverpool To Sign £42million Rated La Liga And Athletic Bilbao Attacker

12 hours ago