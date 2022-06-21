Skip to main content
'This Is Modern Football - Players Come And Go' - Liverpool Legend Speaks Out On Sadio Mane Transfer

Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on Sadio Mane's move to German champions Bayern Munich. 

The 30-year-old Senegalese international is currently in Germany undergoing his medical and is set to be announced as a Bayern player this week. 

Mane will join the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £27.4 million with a possible £7.7 million in add ons. After spending six years at Anfield winning every trophy he could possibly win a change of scenery and a new challenge is what Mane craved.  

Sadio Mane

Scoring an impressive 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds. Mane is  currently the club's 14th top goalscorer of all time and will no doubt go down as a Reds legend. 

As reported by the ECHO, former Reds player Barnes gave his thoughts on the situation and has accepted there can be no argument for Mane wanting to move on. 

"This is modern football - players come and go," The 58-year-old said. "The only thing clubs can demand from their players is that they give 100 per cent commitment while they're on their books and that's what Sadio Mane did.

"It was the same with Gini Wijnaldum last summer. It's sad to see him going, but Mane decided he needed a new challenge. Financially, it's a better move for him also but you can't complain about what he's done as while he was here he was absolutely fantastic.

"It'll be disappointing to see him leave as the club did all they could to keep him but they couldn't be held to ransom over paying him what he wanted. 

"Liverpool have already brought in Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, so what bringing in Darwin Nunez should change is it will give Liverpool more a threat within the penalty box."

