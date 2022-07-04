Skip to main content

'This Is Why Klopp Is A Fantastic Manager' - Former Player On Liverpool & Diogo Jota Conundrum

With Liverpool's major signing of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer. How will this affect Diogo Jota's role within this ever so competitive squad? 

Former West Ham and Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand believes Jurgen Klopp is the answer to what Jota's role will be within the team next season. 

Diogo Jota

Speaking to TalkSport Ferdinand praised the German manager and his man management skills, especially when it comes to starting certain players and benching others. 

"This is why Klopp is a fantastic manager because he manages people. Diogo Jota will know what his position will be within that squad. Whether he is playing or going to be that bit part player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The manager in Klopp will make sure he [Jota] understands so there isn't any stupidness that happens behind the scenes. Klopp will let the player know that if he is doing well then he'll keep him in there." Added Ferdinand.  

"However, when it comes to Nunez, this is my guy and he will go straight into the starting eleven on match days. In this day and age when we talk about managers we get caught up in tactical part of it.

"The best managers are actual managers. They manage people and that is why they are considered the best."  

   

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Vitezslav Jaros
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Goalkeeper Departs For Season-Long Loan Spell

By Neil Andrew5 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos From Day One Of Pre-Season

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'They've Found An Answer' - Pundit On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Business So Far And The Loss Of Sadio Mane

By Rowan Lee39 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Max Verstappen & Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Exchange Shirts At Silverstone Ahead Of The F1 British Grand Prix

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley
News

'I'm Delighted With Him' - Bolton Manager On Young Liverpool Loanee

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
imago0004938234h
Articles

Retrospective: Fernando Torres Signs For Liverpool On This Day 15 Years Ago

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus Planning €25Million Bid For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago