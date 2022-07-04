'This Is Why Klopp Is A Fantastic Manager' - Former Player On Liverpool & Diogo Jota Conundrum

With Liverpool's major signing of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer. How will this affect Diogo Jota's role within this ever so competitive squad?

Former West Ham and Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand believes Jurgen Klopp is the answer to what Jota's role will be within the team next season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to TalkSport Ferdinand praised the German manager and his man management skills, especially when it comes to starting certain players and benching others.

"This is why Klopp is a fantastic manager because he manages people. Diogo Jota will know what his position will be within that squad. Whether he is playing or going to be that bit part player.

"The manager in Klopp will make sure he [Jota] understands so there isn't any stupidness that happens behind the scenes. Klopp will let the player know that if he is doing well then he'll keep him in there." Added Ferdinand.

"However, when it comes to Nunez, this is my guy and he will go straight into the starting eleven on match days. In this day and age when we talk about managers we get caught up in tactical part of it.

"The best managers are actual managers. They manage people and that is why they are considered the best."

