Skip to main content

'This Makes My Time Here More Special' - Kostas Tsimikas On His New Chant & Favourite Liverpool Memory

Kostas Tsimikas talks about his new Liverpool chant and explains what his favourite memory has been so far with the Reds
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since joining the Anfield family Kostas Tsimikas has rapidly become a fan favourite amongst the Reds faithful with the Greece international being given the honour of a great chant by Kopites. 

Kostas Tsimikas

"I'm very happy about that," he said speaking to Liverpoolfc.com"But I still haven't really heard it in the stadium, so I'm really looking forward to hearing it from the fans inside Anfield!

"The words say, 'Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi, oh Kostas Tsimikas, his passport says he's Greek but we know he is Scouse!' to the tune of the ABBA song Gimme Gimme Gimme.

"I think 'Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi' is better than the original song! I'm very, very happy for that and this makes my time here in Liverpool more special." 

Kostas Tsimikas
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tsimikas was also questioned on what his favourite Reds memory has been so far since joining from Olympiacos back in summer 2020.  

"The best ones for me so far are when we won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup," the 26-year-old said. 

"For me personally, it would be the penalty that I scored to win the FA Cup final shootout at Wembley. 

"I went to our fans and we celebrated the trophy together because every single fan and every single player wanted it so much.

"I was very happy we were able to win that trophy and hopefully in the future we will celebrate more trophies together, and I will have even better memories than these." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Quotes

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

By Neil Andrew
Le Parc De Princes
Match Coverage

France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Journalist Believes Liverpool Could Rekindle Interest In Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Charlie Adam
News

Former Liverpool Man Charlie Adam Announces Retirement From Football

By Jim Nichol-Turner