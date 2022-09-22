'This Makes My Time Here More Special' - Kostas Tsimikas On His New Chant & Favourite Liverpool Memory

Since joining the Anfield family Kostas Tsimikas has rapidly become a fan favourite amongst the Reds faithful with the Greece international being given the honour of a great chant by Kopites.

"I'm very happy about that," he said speaking to Liverpoolfc.com. "But I still haven't really heard it in the stadium, so I'm really looking forward to hearing it from the fans inside Anfield!

"The words say, 'Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi, oh Kostas Tsimikas, his passport says he's Greek but we know he is Scouse!' to the tune of the ABBA song Gimme Gimme Gimme.

"I think 'Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi' is better than the original song! I'm very, very happy for that and this makes my time here in Liverpool more special."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tsimikas was also questioned on what his favourite Reds memory has been so far since joining from Olympiacos back in summer 2020.

"The best ones for me so far are when we won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup," the 26-year-old said.

"For me personally, it would be the penalty that I scored to win the FA Cup final shootout at Wembley.

"I went to our fans and we celebrated the trophy together because every single fan and every single player wanted it so much.

"I was very happy we were able to win that trophy and hopefully in the future we will celebrate more trophies together, and I will have even better memories than these."

