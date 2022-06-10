Skip to main content
'This One Is Big' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah On Winning PFA Player Of The Year

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has spoken of his pride at winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Egyptian held off Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and teammates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to win the award for the second time.

The 29-year-old admitted he was delighted to win the award because it is voted for be fellow professionals.

“Thank you very much. It is great, always, to win trophies – individual or collective. This one is big. I’m very happy and very proud of that.

“This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players."

Mohamed Salah Thiago
Whilst Salah admitted that success for the team takes priority, he is delighted to be recognised for his contributions as an individual.

"When I think about it, of course I wanted the Premier League first before anything, the Champions League as well. But as an individual it shows you a little bit that you worked really hard and you get what you worked for kind of. Not just individual – collectively, for sure the team comes first.

“But you win the journalists’ one, you win the players’ one as well, it shows you the season was really good.”

