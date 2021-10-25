‘This Should Not Happen’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Manchester United’s Paul Pogba's Foul On Naby Keita

After his team’s fantastic performance at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp briefly spoke about the foul on Naby Keita which earned Paul Pogba of Manchester United a red card.

With Liverpool leading 5-0, Pogba clattered into Keita’s shin with a dreadful two footed lunge.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave the Frenchman a yellow card but upon VAR review reversed his decision and sent Pogba off.

Klopp Unhappy About Pogba Tackle

The German manager was clearly unhappy about the tackle which was one of many poor ones from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

"That should not happen, it is clear."

"Sometimes, in such an atmosphere, against such an opponent, it can happen."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Klopp also gave an update on Keita’s injury.

“Naby Keita - we have to see, a full throttle on the shin.”

"We have to see how serious it is. Very painful. We will know more tomorrow or the day after.”

“He looks OK in the dressing room."

Midfield Injury Problems

The only negatives to come from a sensational afternoon were the injuries to Keita and James Milner who was substituted after picking up a hamstring injury.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook