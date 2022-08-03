‘Those People Who Were Letting off the Flares at the Community Shield Be Aware Because They Could Well Have the Police Knocking on Their Door Shortly’ - Ex Fifa Offical Believes Liverpool Subject to Police Probe

Less than a week after the FA announced tougher restrictions on pitch invaders and fans using flares in stands, Liverpool fans have found themselves subject to an investigation from the FA due to flares used in the Community Shield Final win. An ex-FIFA referee believes these fans could now find themselves with punishments overseen by the police.

Hours after the Community Shield final had finished, the Football Association released a statement declaring that the incident of pyrotechnics used by Liverpool supporters at the King Power stadium was illegal and that they would be investigating the matter with the club and relevant authorities to identify the supporters involved.

The statement went on to state that the FA would then take appropriate action before re-iterating the new stronger sanctions that have been put in place for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider when asked about his views on the FA statement ex referee Keith Hackett said “I welcome it,

“There are two things here. We saw in the Women’s Euros final at Wembley. Prior to that game, the FA made a very clear statement along with Uefa and you a saw large number of stewards and you had a very well behaved environment in the crowd. That’s where the aim needs to be.

“This whole question of fans coming onto the field of play, security of fans in the stadium, safety of fans in the stadium are key issues for the FA and clubs. I welcome what they are doing."

Hackett then went on to add that the supporters who set the flares off could soon have local Police at their doors “Those people who were letting off the flares at the Community Shield be aware because they could well have the police knocking on their door shortly.

“At this moment of time, they will, no doubt, be looking very carefully through the film that the police gathered. There are more cameras facing the crowd and monitoring the crowd than monitoring the match.

“This is a warning to fans. If you go to a stadium with a flare or go onto the pitch, if you want to be a football supporter it’s going to be stopped fairly quickly.”

