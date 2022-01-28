Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Those Things Can Affect Teams' - Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Chasing Title Rivals Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been talking about the Premier League title race and how based on his experience, pressure can play a part during the run-in.

The 28-year-old has fought his way back into contention for being a starter in Jurgen Klopp's team this season and was on target for the second week in a row in Liverpool's hard-fought 3-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The win helped the Reds move back within nine points of leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the England international explained that the team needs to be almost perfect going forward if they are to stand a chance of catching Pep Guardiola's side.

“That’s the position we find ourselves in now, we are chasing and we know we can’t afford to lose points and drop points.

“We just have to keep winning and if you keep winning games, you put pressure on the teams ahead of you."

Read More

Oxlade-Chamberlain believes however that pressure could still play a part in the run-in and admitted even when Liverpool won the Premier League by a huge margin, they still felt it at times. 

“I think when we won the Premier League a couple of years ago, even though we had a big gap you still feel that little bit of pressure when teams are chasing you. You maybe have a bit of a dip in performance and drop a couple of points.

“You never know, those things can affect teams. We’ve just got to keep winning games, keep putting pressure on and whatever will be will be in the end.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'Those Things Can Affect Teams' - Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Chasing Title Rivals Manchester City

2 minutes ago
Luis diaz, Takumi Minamino, Liverpool, Porto
Transfers

Report: Luis Diaz Surprising Liverpool Salary Revealed As Reds Close In On Transfer

30 minutes ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Transfers

Breaking Transfer News: Liverpool Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Joins Notts County On Loan

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'He's Elon Musk, He's Jeff Bezos' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Compared To The World's Richest Men

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Watch: All Luis Diaz Copa America Goals As He Finishes Joint Top Scorer With Lionel Messi - Is The Colombian Liverpool Bound?

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Breaking: Images Surface Of Luis Diaz Undergoing His Medical Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer

1 hour ago
Alisson
News

Watch: Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker Shown Two Red Cards In Crazy Brazil Clash With Ecuador

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
News

How to Watch/Live Stream Luis Diaz In Action For Columbia v Peru As Liverpool Close In On Transfer - UK, US, Portugal, France, Spain, Italy

1 hour ago