'To Work On These Techniques' - Liverpool Keeper Coach Claudio Taffarel On Adding A Different Brazilian Perspective

Claudio Taffarel has been speaking recently about his surprise move to Liverpool and what it means to him and the coaching set-up at the club.

The Brazilian was brought in at the end of last year after working with Alisson Becker in the national team and having met first-team keeper coach John Achterberg a few years before.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Taffarel gave some insight on how he tries to add a different perspective to Achterberg and Jack Robinson based on his Brazilian goalkeeping background.

“Brazilian football and goalkeeping is completely different in terms of style to England.

“In Brazil, a lot of the goalkeeping work is on technical things like movements and this is my role here: to work on these techniques with the senior goalkeepers and begin teaching the younger goalkeepers these techniques too.

“John and Jack work a lot on kicking and crosses: these are match situations and situations that are particularly specific to English football. Whereas I work a lot on positioning, the right positioning, and movements.”

