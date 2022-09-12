Skip to main content
'Too Many Players Underperforming' - Pundit On Problems At Liverpool

'Too Many Players Underperforming' - Pundit On Problems At Liverpool

Performances from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are responsible for the Reds' poor form according to former England international.
After Liverpool were beaten 4-1 by Serie A leaders Napoli in Italy last week, talk has focussed on what has gone wrong at Anfield.

It has been a miserable start to the season for Jurgen Klopp and his team who have struggled to find their best form amid an early season injury crisis.

Paul Robinson was asked by Football Insider if he felt that the form of Mohamed SalahVirgil van DijkTrent Alexander-ArnoldAndy Robertson, and Fabinho had contributed to Liverpool's disappointing start to the season.

“Yes, and that’s one of the reasons they are struggling. It is so easy to jump on the bad and jump on the good though. Look at Man United, when they lost to Brentford it was the world’s end but now people are saying it is the best United team they have seen in a long time.

“There is too many players underperforming at Liverpool. We are used to seeing them play at a certain level. (Sadio) Mane is a huge miss for them. (Darwin) Nunez needs time to adapt. They are playing a different way.

“The biggest problem is that their big players are not performing.”

Liverpool have an opportunity to start putting things right on Tuesday when they face Ajax at Anfield and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

