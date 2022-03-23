Skip to main content
'Top Of The List' - Fabio Aurelio On Liverpool Left Back Andy Robertson

Former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio has spoken to Liverpoolfc.com about his admiration for Andy Robertson.

Andy Robertson

The Brazilian is due to play for the Liverpool legends against Barcelona legends at Anfield on Saturday and gave his thoughts about the player who now fills the spot in the Liverpool team that he did 134 times.

The 42 year old said that most of the great full backs he has seen during his career were either great defensively or going forwards but Robertson has it all.

"I’ve seen a few great left-backs during my career – some very strong defensively, some much more offensive. 

"But if you look at the whole full-back role, he is complete in defence, in attack, he can score goals, he has pace, he has stamina, he is aggressive."

When quizzed as to where he sees Robertson in comparison to other great left-backs he has seen, Aurelio went on to say that he believes that the Scotland captain is at the very top of the list.

"So, he has to be at the top of the list, you can’t say different than that. His numbers talk for themselves."

