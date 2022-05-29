Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Top Pundit Puts Blame Onto Three Stars For Liverpool's Loss Against Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

Liverpool's Champions League final loss came as a surprise to many, especially after having most of the possession and attacking threat. However, it was that attacking threat that cost the team from winning their 7th European Cup according to top pundit.

A sensational season came to a disappointing end for Liverpool. Last week, just missing out on another Premier League title, and this week another loss in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

The Reds have played in every possible game they could have this season, having won both domestic cups. In recent matches, the hard work has began to show in the players' performances. 

It was three performances in particular that ESPN's Steve Nicol that cost Liverpool a Champions League win last night. The former Liverpool defender was highly critical of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Sadio Mane, stating they were the reason why Jurgen Klopp's men came away as the losers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luis Diaz

"The front three that we’re always talking about how good they are, well when it mattered most they didn’t produce. 

"And that’s why Liverpool have lost because they spent 45 minutes in the Real Madrid half and if you do that, you expect your playmakers, goalscorers, they have to perform – and they didn’t.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Parade
News

Liverpool FC City Trophy Parade - Where To Watch / Live Stream Featuring Calvin Harris

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Michael Owen
News

Report: Ex-Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand On Michael Owen's Liverpool Comments Following Champions League Final Defeat

By Joe Dixon53 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Report: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On The Reds Champions League Final Defeat To Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Season (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Tell Liverpool He Wants To Leave This Summer, Bayern Munich Favourites, Reds Want Replacement Lined Up Before Selling

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Get In A New Number Nine' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Has Decided To Leave

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago