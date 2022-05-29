Top Pundit Puts Blame Onto Three Stars For Liverpool's Loss Against Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

Liverpool's Champions League final loss came as a surprise to many, especially after having most of the possession and attacking threat. However, it was that attacking threat that cost the team from winning their 7th European Cup according to top pundit.

A sensational season came to a disappointing end for Liverpool. Last week, just missing out on another Premier League title, and this week another loss in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

IMAGO / ANP

The Reds have played in every possible game they could have this season, having won both domestic cups. In recent matches, the hard work has began to show in the players' performances.

It was three performances in particular that ESPN's Steve Nicol that cost Liverpool a Champions League win last night. The former Liverpool defender was highly critical of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Sadio Mane, stating they were the reason why Jurgen Klopp's men came away as the losers.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

"The front three that we’re always talking about how good they are, well when it mattered most they didn’t produce.

"And that’s why Liverpool have lost because they spent 45 minutes in the Real Madrid half and if you do that, you expect your playmakers, goalscorers, they have to perform – and they didn’t.”

