'Top Team' - Manchester City Star Has High Praise For Premier League Title Rivals Liverpool

The Premier League is back tomorrow and Liverpool will once again go head to head with Manchester City for the title. The respect each club has for one another on the pitch is shown through players and managers respectively.

Two times Jurgen Klopp's side have come up short in the title race against Manchester City, coming second by just a point.

Last season, The Reds took their rivals all the way to the last day, despite getting to the Champions League final and winning the domestic double on the way.

However, a late comeback by Pep Guardiola's men to overturn a 2-0 scoreline against Aston Villa saw the blue half of Manchester lift the Premier League once more.

Both clubs are going into the upcoming season with a new striker, which will be a new battle between the two sides that have taken the league to a different standard.

Speaking after his side's loss against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Manchester City midfielder Rodri had high praise for his title rivals.

"They’re (Liverpool) so demanding. They’re a top team and have great players in every position, like us. It’s so intense, whether it’s at the Etihad, Anfield, Wembley, or any other stadium. The level is so high."

Can Liverpool finally add another Premier League title to their recent success? They would've certainly worked for it.

