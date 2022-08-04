Skip to main content

'Top Team' - Manchester City Star Has High Praise For Premier League Title Rivals Liverpool

The Premier League is back tomorrow and Liverpool will once again go head to head with Manchester City for the title. The respect each club has for one another on the pitch is shown through players and managers respectively.

Two times Jurgen Klopp's side have come up short in the title race against Manchester City, coming second by just a point. 

Last season, The Reds took their rivals all the way to the last day, despite getting to the Champions League final and winning the domestic double on the way.

However, a late comeback by Pep Guardiola's men to overturn a 2-0 scoreline against Aston Villa saw the blue half of Manchester lift the Premier League once more.

Fabinho Rodri

Both clubs are going into the upcoming season with a new striker, which will be a new battle between the two sides that have taken the league to a different standard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking after his side's loss against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Manchester City midfielder Rodri had high praise for his title rivals.

"They’re (Liverpool) so demanding. They’re a top team and have great players in every position, like us. It’s so intense, whether it’s at the Etihad, Anfield, Wembley, or any other stadium. The level is so high."

Can Liverpool finally add another Premier League title to their recent success? They would've certainly worked for it.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

John Barnes Liverpool
Quotes

‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture

By Matty Orme22 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1013518034h
Quotes

‘It Looks Like Liverpool Are Ready To Go’ - Former France International On Reds After Significant Community Shield Victory Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Craven Cottage
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on Roberto Firmino’s Future at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘I Don’t Think He Was At His Absolute Best’ - Former Chelsea & Arsenal Player On Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
imago1013529429h
Quotes

‘Jürgen Klopp Buys Players He Can See Fitting Into the Club’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme6 hours ago