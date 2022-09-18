Skip to main content
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best

IMAGO / ANP

Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero puts Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez at the top of the list.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's centre-back options are amongst the best in the world, especially when it includes the best in the world.

Virgil Van Dijk's move to The Reds allowed the Dutchman to take his career to another level, a level he had only dreamt of.

Despite the transfer to a big club being late in his career, Van Dijk quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield, guiding his side to the Champions League and the club's first Premier League title. 

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

Romero On Van Dijk And Martinez

Virgil Van Dijk has many admirers and one of the includes Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero. The world-class defender told Sky Sports that he believes his Dutch opponent is the best in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Romero also claimed that Manchester United's new signing Lisandro Martinez is up alongside Van Dijk as the best in the league, but Liverpool's defender still being the pinnacle.

“Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk, always, and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United. For me, they are the best in the Premier League.”

LFCTR Verdict

Virgil Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, never mind the league. Lisandro Martinez has impressed me so far as much as I hate to say it, but he is nowhere near Van Dijk. Not even in sight.

I suppose these comments it's a chance for Manchester United fans to smile and they will probably try to compare the two in the future. Just laugh.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolTottenham HotspurManchester United

Schedule

Konrad Laimer
Transfers

'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Napoli Piotr Zieliński
Match Coverage

Milan v Napoli | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Serie A

By Neil Andrew
Marcos Llorente
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Match Coverage

Everton v West Ham United | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury

By Neil Andrew