Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best

Liverpool's centre-back options are amongst the best in the world, especially when it includes the best in the world.

Virgil Van Dijk's move to The Reds allowed the Dutchman to take his career to another level, a level he had only dreamt of.

Despite the transfer to a big club being late in his career, Van Dijk quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield, guiding his side to the Champions League and the club's first Premier League title.

Romero On Van Dijk And Martinez

Virgil Van Dijk has many admirers and one of the includes Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero. The world-class defender told Sky Sports that he believes his Dutch opponent is the best in the league.

Romero also claimed that Manchester United's new signing Lisandro Martinez is up alongside Van Dijk as the best in the league, but Liverpool's defender still being the pinnacle.

“Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk, always, and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United. For me, they are the best in the Premier League.”

LFCTR Verdict

Virgil Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, never mind the league. Lisandro Martinez has impressed me so far as much as I hate to say it, but he is nowhere near Van Dijk. Not even in sight.

I suppose these comments it's a chance for Manchester United fans to smile and they will probably try to compare the two in the future. Just laugh.

