'Tough, Tough, Tough' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Champions League Semi-Final Opponents Villarreal

After Liverpool saw off Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Jurgen Klopp gave his views on what to expect when they face Villarreal for the chance to play in the final in Paris in May.

Klopp was speaking to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) after his team's 6-4 aggregate win against the Portuguese team which now sees them paired against the Yellow Submarine.

The German is expecting it to be a difficult tie after Unai Emery's team overcame the might of Bayern Munich in their quarter-final clash.

"Tough, tough, tough, tough. Both games (against Bayern Munich), they deserved to get through. I didn't analyse them because you watch the game and you try to figure out both teams with real quality.

"Two different approaches away and home – it's clear that they defended at Munich even more than they did at Villarreal. It will be difficult. But it's the semi-finals of the Champions League – if it wouldn't be difficult then something would be really wrong."

Liverpool's manager was also full of praise for Emery who has once again guided a team to the last four of a major European competition.

"And Villarreal has probably the most successful cup-competition manager in world football, so he knows what he is doing. And the team is really strong."

The first leg will be played at Anfield on Wednesday 27th April with the return leg in Spain on Tuesday, 3rd May.

