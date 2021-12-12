Skip to main content
'We Were Focused on Getting the Three Points’ - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on Steven Gerrard’s Return to Anfield

Author:

Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield yesterday as Aston Villa manager and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoke about what it meant for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Yesterday was a sentimental day for a lot of people at Anfield. After years of waiting, Steven Gerrard finally made his return to his home.

The return didn't go to plan for Gerrard's Aston Villa side but it was still great to see him at Anfield again.

Steven Gerrard Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking after the game, Liverpool defender and Scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about what impact Gerrard's return had on him and his teammates.

"For us as players I don't think it changed anything for us. I think for fans it might have been sentimental for them, even for him [Gerrard] potentially," said Trent.

"You know, we've been in this game a long time, we're all professionals. We have a job to do. 

"Essentially the three points are more important than any of our feelings so that comes first. The team comes first.

"We were focused on getting the three points, to be honest. That never changed. We never really spoke about it {Gerrard}, we never focused on it at all."

'We Were Focused on Getting the Three Points' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on Steven Gerrard's Return to Anfield

