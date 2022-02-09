Trent Alexander-Arnold On New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz And 'Little Argument' With Diogo Jota Over Assist

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the impact of new signing Luis Diaz and his debut against Cardiff City on Sunday in the FA Cup.

The Colombian international came off the bench in the 58th minute to create the second goal for Takumi Minamino and his performance has already got his teammates and Reds fans excited.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Alexander-Arnold said the 25-year-old has settled really well and is being helped by his new Brazilian and Spanish colleagues in terms of the language,

"It was exciting, it is always exciting when we get a new player in to see how he will fit in, how he plays, how he is in training, what he is about, but he's fit in straight away.

"His English isn't amazing but we've got the Brazilians and the Spanish lads who can speak to him and translate for him, so there's a lot of them that will do that and help him until the end of the season."

England international Alexander-Arnold was keen to emphasise just how good a start Diaz made for the Reds and laughed about the fact that the winger and Diogo Jota had a 'little argument' about who provided the assist for Minamino.

"It was an amazing start. It summed up how we want to play: winning the ball back and creating straight away, getting the ball forward and he has hit the ground running so the fans have every reason to be excited about this.

"It was an amazing half an hour he got, I think him and Diogo had a little argument about whose assist it was today… I’m not quite sure, I didn't want to get involved and I stayed impartial to that!

Liverpool take on Leicester City in a Premier League match at Anfield on Thursday and it will be interesting to see if Diaz is thrust into the action from the start as the Reds try to stay in touch with Manchester City.

