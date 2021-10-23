Trent Alexander-Arnold On What Jurgen Klopp Described As Liverpool's 'Really Flexible Triangle'

Speaking in September, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the right side of his team as a 'really flexible triangle'. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has now had his say on what that means to him.

Alexander-Arnold has been in great form and his partnerships down the right side have been key to a free flowing Liverpool team this season.

The 23 year old was speaking to liverpoolfc.com ahead of the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

'Really Flexible Triangle'

"It's just playing with freedom, to be honest – especially more this season."

"Not that there were really any shackles on, but the shackles have come off for us. It's kind of just flowed really."

"Obviously me and Mo are the two ever-present on that side and then whoever comes in – whether it be Hendo, Harvey, Naby or anyone really – it's just flowing."

"It's just having that flexibility but also having a sense of discipline and having players, like the two centre-halves, who can organise things when we kind of get ahead of ourselves and start doing some crazy things down there!"

Players Given License To Express Themselves

The England international went on to say that whilst there is an underlying defensive structure, the players are trusted to play with freedom.

"There's no real instructions, we understand there's principles to our game and where to be when the ball's on the other side and things like that."

"But when it comes over to us then we've kind of been given licence to just enjoy ourselves, go and create things, go and attack, go and cause problems for the opposition."

"It just feels right, to be honest. Of course there's a shape to the team, there has to be a sense of discipline and security when we're attacking."

"Just rotating, causing headaches for the opposition and just finding myself in positions where I can hurt the opposition and create chances for the team."

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that in Alexander-Arnold that Liverpool have one of the most creative talents in Europe.

He clearly is trusted and given the freedom by the coaching staff to go and create problems for the opposition and so often this pays off for the Reds.

At Old Trafford on Sunday, Liverpool will need their playmaking right-back to be at his creative best.

