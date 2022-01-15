'I Hold High Standards' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals His Hope Of Being The Best

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals his ambition to be the best player on the pitch and puts every effort in to continue his development.

Since common through the academy at Liverpool, the defender has been undeniably one of the best talents to come out of England.

His ability to control a game from right-back is something football hasn't witnessed ever. He has revolutionised the position and has children wanting to grow up and be a right-back, unlike before.

The generational talent will only get better, which is a scary prospect for Liverpool's rivals. Still only 23 years old, Alexander-Arnold has played at the highest stage on many occasion already, with plenty of time to continue to do so.

In an interview with the Athletic, Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed his ambitions and states that he works hard to keep to the high standard he sets for himself.

"It is about wanting to be the best player on the pitch. Every time I step out there, I want to be the best version of myself. I hold high standards. If I am not at the levels I want to be at, then I won’t be happy.

“I have always been a player who has learned on the job. Without me having to dissect it too much, I have always known what I needed to work on and how I was going to get better. It is about effort in training and effort in games — and it will come naturally.

"The aspects that do need more work and homing in on, then I filter those into training. For me, it is about wanting to be as consistent and as good as possible. It is about hitting those standards I set.”

