"Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is loving life under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as it feels like freedom.

After a brilliant start to the season, Liverpool look as good as they ever had, especially going forward.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp's side have blown a few teams already this season as they are on a serious charge both in the league and Champions League.

He is what Liverpool's home-grown superstar had to say:

“It's just playing with freedom, to be honest – especially more this season. Not that there were really any shackles on, but the shackles have come off for us. It's kind of just flowed really.”

"Obviously me and Mo are the two ever-present on that side and then whoever comes in – whether it be Hendo, Harvey, Naby or anyone really – it's just flowing.”

“It's just having that flexibility but also having a sense of discipline and having players, like the two centre-halves, who can organise things when we kind of get ahead of ourselves and start doing some crazy things down there!”

Author Verdict

This Liverpool team is the most exciting Liverpool team I've had the pleasure of watching.

It has given us more memories than any other team in the Premier League era. I'm sure it had more than give too.

I look back at players such as Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez and think imagine if they got to play in a team like this.

Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football as us all turning up thr volume on our earphones and rocking out.