    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    Author:

    Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is loving life under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as it feels like freedom. 

    After a brilliant start to the season, Liverpool look as good as they ever had, especially going forward. 

    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

    Jurgen Klopp's side have blown a few teams already this season as they are on a serious charge both in the league and Champions League.

    He is what Liverpool's home-grown supertlstat had to say: 

    “It's just playing with freedom, to be honest – especially more this season. Not that there were really any shackles on, but the shackles have come off for us. It's kind of just flowed really.”

    "Obviously me and Mo are the two ever-present on that side and then whoever comes in – whether it be Hendo, Harvey, Naby or anyone really – it's just flowing.”

    “It's just having that flexibility but also having a sense of discipline and having players, like the two centre-halves, who can organise things when we kind of get ahead of ourselves and start doing some crazy things down there!”

    Author Verdict

    This Liverpool team is the most exciting Liverpool team I've had the pleasure of watching. 

    It has given us more memories than any other team in the Premier League era. I'm sure it had more than give too.

    I look back at players such as Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez and think imagine if they got to play in a team like this. 

    Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football as us all turning up thr volume on our earphones and rocking out. 

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
    Interviews

    "They have The Confidence" Liverpool Legend And Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Sadio Mane And Roberto Firmino Deserves Credit Like Mohamed Salah

    11 minutes ago
    Jude Bellingham
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Scores Wonder Goal For Borussia Dortmund

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Interviews

    'A Credit To Himself' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    1 hour ago
    Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
    Opinions

    Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

    2 hours ago
    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    2 hours ago
    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    3 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    6 hours ago