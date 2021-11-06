Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
'Should Be Winning Multiple Trophies' Liverpool And JD Sports Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Jurgen Klopp's Men Can Win Many Trophies This Season

Author:

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that Liverpool have the team to be pushing on all fronts and are able to win multiple trophies this season.

Liverpool's start to the season so far has been sensational. Despite throwing away a 2-0 last week against Brighton, the reds have am opportunity tomorrow to go 1 point behind top of the league Chelsea. 

Liverpool have also already qualified from the Champions League, top of the group with two games to spare, but winning 4 out of 4.

"A club like Liverpool need to be playing Champions League football, and I think that was a goal that really helped us achieve that."

“We want to push on all fronts and prove that we're a world-class team, a team that should be winning multiple trophies every season." 

The Liverpool born defender, who is starring in the JD Sports Christmas 'King of the Street' advert this weekend, says that his team are taking it game by game and are making sure they don't drop points too.

“It's just about executing game-by-game and having consistency. I think so far, still being unbeaten, we are somewhat consistent. It's just about making sure we don't drop points like we did last week.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold Crystal Palace

“There's more competition this year than the year we won it (in 2019-20), when it was really only us and City in it."

"We just need to keep winning games, then after Christmas in February and March is when it really comes into play." 

Stated in the Mirror, Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool should mot have given up a 2-0 lead, but reassures the fans by saying the team are only focused on the matches in front of them.

"Last week was disappointing for us. At two goals up, we're a team - with the quality we have, we should never let anyone back into the game but we did.”

“But we're not too focused on the table at the moment really, as long as we're in and around the top.”

"I'll take a few trophies!" Probably not for Christmas, but I'll get them on the list for the New Year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Crystal Palace
