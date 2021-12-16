‘He’s the Best Player in the World’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah After Liverpool Win Over Newcastle

After Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his worldie of a goal against Newcastle United, he praised his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, who also scored.

Despite a shaky start at Anfield against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, Liverpool came out 3-1 victors.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds into the lead in the first-half, adding to his impressive Premier League goal tally.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Then, in the second-half, Trent Alexander-Arnold put an absolute beauty into the top left hand corner to kill the game off.

Speaking after the game, the Scouser praised his Liverpool teammate, claiming he's the best player in the world.

"He's the best player in the world right now - that goes without saying. He wants to break every single record and write his name in the history book. He's doing that."

No one in their right mind would even dispute the fact that Mohamed Salah is performing on extraterrestrial levels this season.

If he continues to put these performances in then he could destroy a lot of records on his way to the Premier League Golden Boot.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook