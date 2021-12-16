Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘He’s the Best Player in the World’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah After Liverpool Win Over Newcastle

Author:

After Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his worldie of a goal against Newcastle United, he praised his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, who also scored.

Despite a shaky start at Anfield against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United, Liverpool came out 3-1 victors.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds into the lead in the first-half, adding to his impressive Premier League goal tally.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Then, in the second-half, Trent Alexander-Arnold put an absolute beauty into the top left hand corner to kill the game off.

Speaking after the game, the Scouser praised his Liverpool teammate, claiming he's the best player in the world.

Read More

"He's the best player in the world right now - that goes without saying. He wants to break every single record and write his name in the history book. He's doing that."

No one in their right mind would even dispute the fact that Mohamed Salah is performing on extraterrestrial levels this season.

If he continues to put these performances in then he could destroy a lot of records on his way to the Premier League Golden Boot.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

‘He’s the Best Player in the World’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah After Liverpool Win Over Newcastle

1 minute ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Diogo Jota Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Match Highlights | Premier League

4 minutes ago
Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool
Non LFC

Watch: Chelsea 1-1 Everton Match Highlights | Premier League

8 minutes ago
Liverpool Players Trent Alexander Arnold Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Player Ratings

16 minutes ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Midweek Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

24 minutes ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

33 minutes ago
Timo Werner Chelsea
Non LFC

Watch: Chelsea Drop Further Behind Manchester City And Liverpool In Premier League Title Race After Draw To Everton

41 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Diogo Jota Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold Score a Wonder Goal in Liverpool v Newcastle Game

43 minutes ago