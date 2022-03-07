'Every Game Is Important': Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool Aim For More Success After Carabao Cup Win

Liverpool are currently on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, with momentum on their side at the right time of the season. Trent Alexander-Arnold says that the Reds are just taking it game-by-game and every single match is as important as the last.

After their Carabao Cup success, Jurgen Klopp's men have continued to build their excellent form with wins over Norwich City and West Ham, both in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively. As title rivals Manchester City also not stumbling, the gap to the top remains six points.

Whilst keeping the pressure on the City in the league, Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League tie against Inter Milan. The Reds are already 2-0 up on aggregate, with the second leg being played at Anfield. With the lead over the Italian side, Liverpool look likely to go through to the Quarter-Finals of the competition.

As Liverpool are still fighting in three competitions, they have every chance to add to their Carabao Cup win. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold states that his side are just focused on winning every game and understand that they are all just as important as any other.

"I’ve racked up a lot of assists so far this season and hopefully many more. We are just trying to win every game we are playing at the minute, to be honest. There’s no secret formula to it.

"Every game is as important as the next and as important as the previous. We want to win every game we are in; we’ve been able to do that a lot of times over the last few years, so it’s about keeping that momentum up with the help of the whole squad.”

