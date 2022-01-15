Skip to main content
'We Pulled Through' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaks Of Liverpool's Tough But Resilient Year In 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke of last year's tough period and how important it was for the team to come out of the other end. 

Last season, Liverpool were hit with a huge injury list. The Reds were flying high at the top before Christmas, then at the turn of the new year, they lost many key players, especially in the defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Free Kick Against Crystal Palace

One major injury was to Virgil Van Dijk, following a shocking tackle in the Merseyside Derby by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. 

Liverpool made the top four after a fantastic run at the end of the season, depsite many players being still out, the team pulled together and remarkably came third. 

Speaking to the Athletic, the Liverpool right-back shares memories of the moment they secured top four and stated how important it was they achieved it. 

”The big highlight was making sure we got top four (in the final Premier League table to qualify for the Champions League this season). That was a big one. Around March time, it was looking very difficult for us. 

"So it was important that we got that as a team and as a club. We fought hard at the back-end of the season with the players we had. The situation was against us all season but we pulled through.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold Free Kick Against Crystal Palace
