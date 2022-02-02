Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I’m Always Looking for Him' - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on His Onfield Relationship With Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently given an interview where he talks about his relationship with Liverpool & Egypt star Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's right-hand side is probably the best in world football at the moment. Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world and Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a recent interview with LFC, Trent explains what he is thinking when he is playing with Mohamed Salah week in week out.

“We understand that we’re both kind of match-winners in our own ways and if we can give each other as many balls and as many opportunities to go and win the game for the team, that’s what we need to do,” said Trent.

“So I’m always trying to look for him in and around the box and give him the ball to let him go and express himself or get involved in the game. In the Arsenal league game, for example, he was laying it back for a cross.

Read More

“Or there was the last goal where I got around him and he slid me in down the line and I was able to pull it across for Taki to score. 

"So it’s understanding where we want the ball and how we can help each other’s games and, hopefully, take it to another level.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I’m Always Looking for Him' - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on His Onfield Relationship With Mohamed Salah

3 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Opinions

What does Fabio Carvalho offer Liverpool?

43 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

'My Answer Is Yes' - Transfer Specialist Believes Luis Diaz Is Liverpool's Sadio Mane Replacement

1 hour ago
Ian Rush
Quotes

'You've Got To Up Your Own Game' - Liverpool Legend Gives His Thoughts On Luis Diaz Transfer

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Opinions

Luis Diaz And Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool’s Late Transfer Moves

1 hour ago
Yves Bissouma
Transfers

'More Manchester City's Style Of Player' - John Barnes on Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham, Yves Bissouma & Youri Tielemans

2 hours ago
James Milner Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'You Just Have To Stop And Applaud' - James Milner On Playing With Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

2 hours ago
Harvey Barnes
Quotes

'You Can Take Bits Out Of His Game' - Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes On Taking Inspiration From Mohamed Salah

3 hours ago