'I’m Always Looking for Him' - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on His Onfield Relationship With Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently given an interview where he talks about his relationship with Liverpool & Egypt star Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's right-hand side is probably the best in world football at the moment. Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world and Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back.

In a recent interview with LFC, Trent explains what he is thinking when he is playing with Mohamed Salah week in week out.

“We understand that we’re both kind of match-winners in our own ways and if we can give each other as many balls and as many opportunities to go and win the game for the team, that’s what we need to do,” said Trent.

“So I’m always trying to look for him in and around the box and give him the ball to let him go and express himself or get involved in the game. In the Arsenal league game, for example, he was laying it back for a cross.

“Or there was the last goal where I got around him and he slid me in down the line and I was able to pull it across for Taki to score.

"So it’s understanding where we want the ball and how we can help each other’s games and, hopefully, take it to another level.”

