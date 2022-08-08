‘Trent Has To Become A Better Player As A Defender’ - Glen Hoddle On Areas For Improvement For Liverpool Right-Back

Former England manager Glen Hoddle has spoken about how Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to improve defensively after he was caught out for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were way off their best at Craven Cottage but managed to salvage a point thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mitrovic was impressive for the West London club, out jumping Alexander-Arnold for the first of his two goals before being brought down uncharacteristically by Virgil van Dijk to win a penalty for his second of the afternoon.

Spurs legend Hoddle told Premier League Productions that 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold has to improve his defensive play by learning from the Mitrovic incident.

“Trent’s not even aware that it’s Mitrovic, he has to jump early and block him off..

“He knows that Mitrovic is better in the air, but I don’t think he opened his body up and had a look.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“When you are a smaller full-back, and you jump early, then you put the player off, so Mitrovic comes above you, then he has to go through you.

“It’s a tough one and he has to learn that as a defender. I think that’s where Trent has to become a better player as a defender.”

LFCTR Verdict

It was a bad day at the office for a number of Liverpool players, not just Alexander-Arnold, who pundits tend to jump on when he is involved in goals conceded.

Reds fans will be expecting a much improved performance from the whole team when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield in a week’s time.

