'Tsimikas Is A Good Player' - Former Liverpool Player On Possibility Of Greek International Replacing Andy Robertson

A former Liverpool defender has spoken about the competition for the left-back spot at Anfield between Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in a recent interview.

Robertson has been the number one choice for manager Jurgen Klopp over recent seasons but the popular Tsimikas made great strides last season to provide serious competition for the Scotland captain.

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson

After a difficult first season at Liverpool following his £11.7million move from Olympiacos, the Greek international found himself called upon on 26 occasions during the last campaign, scoring the winning penalty in the FA Cup final, along the way.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson told Genting Casino in a recent interview that despite the 26-year-old's obvious talent, he still sees Robertson ahead of Tsimikas in the pecking order at the Merseyside club.

"No, not at the moment. Tsimikas is a good player but Robertson fits Liverpool’s style of play, so Tsimikas will be a backup for now."

Johnson may well be right that Tsimikas will continue to be the deputy for Robertson, but one thing is certain and that is that Liverpool fans are never concerned when they see the player that they have affectionately named 'The Greek Scouser' on the teamsheet.

