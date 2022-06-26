'Two Fantastic Players' - Alan Shearer Looking Forward To Seeing Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez In Action As Manchester City & Liverpool Battle For Premier League Glory

Alan Shearer has admitted he is excited by the signings of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez and that they will be great for the Premier League in a recent interview.

The former England captain was speaking on Sky Sports and believes both players will improve Manchester City and Liverpool.

“Two huge signings. Two fantastic players.

“I’m certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I’ve seen bits of them in the Champions League, obviously.

“It’s great for the Premier League that their clubs are able to attract those kind of players and I look forward to watching them a lot next season”.

Shearer also said that when you are winning trophies, it's the best time to strengthen especially for Liverpool who have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

“They’ve both (Liverpool and Manchester City) had success last season and when you win things you’ve got to go out and strengthen. With the turnover of (Sadio) Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he’s (Mane) been an unbelievable player for them. I look forward to watching them next season.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how both players adapt to their new clubs and it adds another dimension to what should be another fascinating title race.

