Tyler Morton 'Buzzing' For FA Cup Tie & Names Toughest Opponent He Has Faced So Far
Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has been speaking ahead of his team's FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury on Sunday.
The 19 year old impressed during pre season before making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City.
Such is the impact he made, he has gone on to make starts in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the central midfielder praised manager Jurgen Klopp for giving academy players the chance to impress in domestic cup competitions.
With another Covid-19 outbreak at the club, Klopp may need to call on the youngsters once again on Sunday.
“That’s what he’s best for, the manager: I’ve said it time and time again, he’s probably the best manager in the world for giving out opportunities and he’s given out a lot to the lads that play U23s.
“Me included, he’s given me a lot of opportunities and we couldn’t speak more highly of him as a team. We’re all buzzing and especially the FA Cup coming up, it’s known for having youngsters playing in it.
“Who knows what will happen but maybe he will give a few chances out, but everyone is buzzing. Even the senior players, everyone just wants to play footy. That’s what we’re here to do and we’re here to win.”
Morton was also quizzed on the opponent who has tested him most so far in his appearances for the first team and it was a Leicester City attacking midfielder that he chose.
"To be honest, it’s never just me. When you play you’ve got all the players around you, so to be decent he’s got to beat me and someone else next to me because at Liverpool especially it’s never one-v-one, you’ve always got your mate helping you or someone helping you.
"Especially when you’re young, people know that, especially the experienced ones, they know that they need to help the youngster out. So, probably Maddison; a very good player, James Maddison, just because of his movement and his cleverness."
