'UEFA Have Got To Take Responsibility' - Pundit On The Chaos Of this Years Champions League Final

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie says he is surprised that European football's governing body UEFA hasn't "clamped down on France" after their awful handling of this years Final in Paris.

We all remember the horrendous scenes witnessed on 28th of May when thousands of supporters were shockingly locked out of the Stade de France whilst being pepper sprayed and tear gassed by police.

Despite various images and videos of the chaos, it is worth mentioning that an enquiry into the outrageous scenes we saw is currently ongoing with UEFA set to be "looking" into the situation.

Many figureheads within the sport have given their opinion regarding the distasteful scenes in Paris with 62-year-old McAvennie calling for UEFA to take "responsibility" for the complete chaos.

“The clubs will offer their help and the country that’s hosting it will say yes or no. It was done last minute," said McAvennie speaking exclusively to Football Insider.

"It went to France because they said they had everything in place for it. They obviously didn’t. I think UEFA have got to take responsibility for that because they gave it to a place that wasn’t ready for it.

"These big games have to run like clockwork. They didn’t know where to put the Liverpool supporters and it was terrible.

“I don’t know what Jordan Henderson and the players can do about it apart from stand up and speak out like how he’s done.

"It’s a shame that it happened because Liverpool supporters just wanted to go and enjoy themselves. It didn’t work out that way," added McAvennie.

“I’m surprised they haven’t clamped down on France because they said they could handle it. They obviously couldn’t. It’s down to the authorities.“

