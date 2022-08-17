Skip to main content

'UEFA Have Got To Take Responsibility' - Pundit On The Chaos Of this Years Champions League Final

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie says he is surprised that European football's governing body UEFA hasn't "clamped down on France" after their awful handling of this years Final in Paris.  

We all remember the horrendous scenes witnessed on 28th of May when thousands of supporters were shockingly locked out of the Stade de France whilst being pepper sprayed and tear gassed by police. 

Liverpool fans

Despite various images and videos of the chaos, it is worth mentioning that an enquiry into the outrageous scenes we saw is currently ongoing with UEFA set to be "looking" into the situation. 

Many figureheads within the sport have given their opinion regarding the distasteful scenes in Paris with 62-year-old McAvennie calling for UEFA to take "responsibility" for the complete chaos. 

The clubs will offer their help and the country that’s hosting it will say yes or no. It was done last minute," said McAvennie speaking exclusively to Football Insider

"It went to France because they said they had everything in place for it. They obviously didn’t. I think UEFA have got to take responsibility for that because they gave it to a place that wasn’t ready for it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"These big games have to run like clockwork. They didn’t know where to put the Liverpool supporters and it was terrible. 

Liverpool Fans

I don’t know what Jordan Henderson and the players can do about it apart from stand up and speak out like how he’s done. 

"It’s a shame that it happened because Liverpool supporters just wanted to go and enjoy themselves. It didn’t work out that way," added McAvennie.

I’m surprised they haven’t clamped down on France because they said they could handle it. They obviously couldn’t. It’s down to the authorities.“ 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Harvey Elliott Luis Diaz James Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Match Coverage

'It Was a Sucker-Punch, to Be Honest' - Harvey Elliot on Crystal Palace Draw

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Witch In The Building' - Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injury Woes

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'I’m Sure He’ll Learn From It' - James Milner on Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

'Really Good.' - Jurgen Klopp’s Assessment of Crystal Palace Draw

By Matty Orme9 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Premier League Legend Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold's Passing In Crystal Palace Game

By Jim Nichol-Turner10 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Crystal Palace Post Match Press Conference - Nunez Red Card & Injury Concerns

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Liverpool Darwin Nunez Red Card
News

'It Won't Happen Again' | Darwin Nunez Responds To His Red Card

By Jim Nichol-Turner10 hours ago