UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Responds To Criticism From Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Champions League Final Tickets

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over his comments about ticket allocations for the Champions League final.

Fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid will converge on the Stade de France on the 28th May for UEFA's showpiece event, but each club have only been allocated just under 20,000 tickets out of a 75,000 capacity.

Aleksander Ceferin Jurgen Klopp

Speaking after his side's victory over Villarreal in the semi-finals, Klopp made his thoughts clear (via The Mirror).

“It is absolutely not right, but it happens everywhere. It doesn’t make it better, just in this specific case you are not only paying more than last time for a ticket, but you only get 50 per cent of the tickets and the rest goes to people who pay thousands and thousands for the tickets.”

Based on comments made by Ceferin via the same outlet, it would appear that he has spoken to Klopp about the issue.

“I explained the same thing to one of the coaches of the two (finalist) teams a couple of days ago and I can do it here. I explained it to him a bit more and took much more time because I went through every single number."

Jurgen Klopp

Ceferin then went on to explain in detail the rationale behind the ticket allocations for the match where Liverpool will attempt to become seven-time winners of the European Cup.

“From the revenues from the finals, UEFA gets 6.5 per cent and 93.5 per cent goes to the clubs. From the other matches 100 per cent of the revenues goes to the clubs. Fans of both teams get 20,000 tickets each. If sponsors that pay 100 or more million euros sponsorship – of which 93.5 per cent goes to the same clubs – get some tickets, it’s part of a contractual obligation that we have."

“UEFA doesn’t get more tickets than the others. Some tickets go to the market, some tickets go to the fans and some go to the partners. It’s not UEFA. I’m not giving tickets for free to my friends or selling to my friends. It’s the system that works, and clubs couldn’t function differently."

