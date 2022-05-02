Unai Emery Believes Villarreal Can 'Benefit' From Rule Change Against Liverpool

Villarreal manager Unai Emery believes his side can benefit from a new rule in the Champions League that was brought in for this season.

The former Arsenal manager believes that the Yellow Submarine can use the fact the away goals rule has been abolished to their advantage.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We will try and find some weak spots, something that no one has done this season. It is a difficult task but we are working on the game. We know coming back from 2-0 is very complicated and in this case, it is beneficial that the away goals have been canceled. The stadium factor was very important for Liverpool and I would like to think it will make a difference for us," said Emery in his pre-match press conference.

What can change? We play in front of our fans for starters. Second, we need to win. Third, we need to defend but there are many ways to defend. We need to play a fantastic defensive game, different to what we did at Liverpool, and from then onwards try to find something we didn't over there, which is to find our game."

Emery has plenty of experience in European competitions, winning the Europa League four times, including a win last season as his side beat Manchester United in the final.

Liverpool's current 2-0 advantage in the tie makes them huge favorites for the tie but will be aware that Villarreal knocked out both Bayern Munich and Juventus so they can't take anything for granted.

