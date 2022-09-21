Skip to main content
'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

Gareth Southgate recalled the fit again Jordan Henderson for the UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday for England's UEFA Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany.

The 32-year-old had been sidelined since early September after picking up a hamstring injury in the victory against Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Southgate's squad for the matches in Milan and at Wembley.

Kevin Campbell explained to Football Insider that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may not have been keen for Henderson to join up with the squad with it meaning he is unlikely to be back on Merseyside until the Thursday before the Brighton match.

 “Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp, this is how it works. Other teams have had to contend with the same thing.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
“It’s not about what he wants. When your national team comes calling, you have to go – that’s the bottom line. I know he wants to wrap him in cotton wool. It’s tough both ways. 

“Klopp has to get Liverpool going again and Henderson is a key part of that. He’s not played enough games this season because of his struggle with injury.

“Now he won’t be back until probably the Thursday before the next league game, it’s a tough one. But everyone is in the same boat.”

LFCTR Verdict

On this occasion, it may actually benefit Klopp and Liverpool as Henderson will resume full training in a competitive environment and may get some match practice as well so he can fine-tune ahead of the visit of the Seagulls on Saturday, 1st October.

