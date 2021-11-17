'Unstoppable': Mo Salah's Former Teammate Lauds Liverpool's Egyptian Winger

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has certainly made waves across world football this season.

He's scored 15 goals in as many games, also providing seven for his teammates.

It comes as no surprise to see his former Fiorentina teammate, and coincidentally former Red Alberto Aquilani, flood with superlatives following an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

The Italian spent a year at Anfield before several loan spells away led to a permanent move to Florence, where Mohamed Salah would spend the second half of the 2014/15 campaign.

"It was unbelievable. He was a player on another level, but also as a guy, a man," Aquilani said.

"In the game, he was good. But in the training, he was unbelievable. He was unstoppable.

"Maybe it is easier in Italy. More space. But he confirms in England he is one of the best players in the world.

"We could see he was good. We could feel he was good. Probably not like now, but we felt he was a very, very good player."

Aquilani grew up with another of Salah's former sides in Roma, and has since retired and taken up coaching, where he resides with Fiorentina's youth side

