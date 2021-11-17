Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Unstoppable': Mo Salah's Former Teammate Lauds Liverpool's Egyptian Winger

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has certainly made waves across world football this season.

He's scored 15 goals in as many games, also providing seven for his teammates.

It comes as no surprise to see his former Fiorentina teammate, and coincidentally former Red Alberto Aquilani, flood with superlatives following an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

The Italian spent a year at Anfield before several loan spells away led to a permanent move to Florence, where Mohamed Salah would spend the second half of the 2014/15 campaign.

"It was unbelievable. He was a player on another level, but also as a guy, a man," Aquilani said.

Read More

"In the game, he was good. But in the training, he was unbelievable. He was unstoppable.

"Maybe it is easier in Italy. More space. But he confirms in England he is one of the best players in the world.

"We could see he was good. We could feel he was good. Probably not like now, but we felt he was a very, very good player."

Aquilani grew up with another of Salah's former sides in Roma, and has since retired and taken up coaching, where he resides with Fiorentina's youth side

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alberto Aquilani, Mohamed Salah, Stevan Savic
Interviews

'Unstoppable': Mo Salah's Former Teammate Lauds Liverpool's Egyptian Winger

just now
Ibrahima Konate Liverpool Pre-season
Interviews

'It Is Not Easy' - Ibrahima Konate On Liverpool Centre Back Competition

9 hours ago
Divock Origi
News

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Salah, Minamino, Williams, Van Dijk And Origi

9 hours ago
FSG-Klopp-1170x658
News

FSG In Advanced Talks To Purchase NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins As Liverpool's Squad Depth Struggles With Injuries

10 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Porto Manager Pleads Colombia's Luis Diaz Not To Join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool In January And Stay The Season

11 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Transfers

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

13 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

14 hours ago
Curtis Jones Preston
News

Breaking: Liverpool Provide Injury Update On Curtis Jones

15 hours ago