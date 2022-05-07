'Usain Bolt' - Pundit Compares Liverpool's Quadruple Challenge To That Of The World's Fastest Man

Former England international, turned pundit, Danny Mills, has made an interesting comparison between Liverpool's quadruple hunt and the challenges faced by Usain Bolt.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup, remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, and have both the FA Cup and Champions League finals to look forward to later this month.

Speaking to Football Insider Mills explained that it still could go either way in Liverpool's quest to do the impossible, especially now Manchester City only have the league to focus on.

“It goes one way or the other.

“This could drive them (City) on to be the absolute best that they can be and they say ‘We have to win the Premier League now because we can’t win anything else. We have to get back to it and win this Premier League because we haven’t got where we want to be in the Champions League’.

“It is the only trophy they can win. Similarly, if Liverpool only win one trophy from this season when they’ve played in every single game and you can almost say they are in the final of the Premier League because there are two teams going head to head."

Mills then compared Liverpool's charge for football immortality to that of the challenges faced by the world's fastest man.

“It’s like if Usain Bolt got to the 100m final, 200m final and the 4x100m relay final and he doesn’t win any of them it’s a massive disappointment and you have to consider it as a failure.

“Once you get to finals and are this good, you are expected to win. Maybe not all three but you’ve got to win two, surely.”

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and details of when and how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

