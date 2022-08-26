Van Dijk and Joel Matip Are the 'Best Partnership' for Liverpool Claims Former Midfielder

Liverpool's best centre-back pairing is often up for debate by many fans, some argue that Ibrahima Konate should be the man to partner Virgil van Dijk, and others believe Joe Gomez is the best partner after his instrumental campaign that helped guide the side to the first Premier League title, however former midfielder Paul Ince believes it is in fact Joel Matip and Van Dijk that is Klopp's best pairing.

Gomez cemented himself as Liverpool's starting centre-half next to Van Dijk in the 19/20 season, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side win the first Premier League trophy in the club's history, ending the 30-year wait for a league title.

The following year the defender was then sidelined with a serious patella injury, missing 39 games in total for the side. Konate then arrived the following summer in a £36million deal from RB Leipzig and has impressed many fans during his performances since his arrival, looking very assured and solid for a defender who is still only 23 years old.

However former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince believes Liverpool's strongest option is that of Joel Matip, a player adored by the Anfield faithful who offers so much to Klopp's side not only defensively, but going forward too.

In an exclusive interview with Boyle Sports, Ince said "Virgil Van Dijk's perfect partner in defence is Joel Matip. As a manager you're always trying to find the best partnership and Van Dijk and Matip are just that for Liverpool.

"Mentally and physically Liverpool are tired from pre-season. They've had to fly all around the world, adjusting to different time zones all to play pre-season friendlies. You never had to do that when I was playing, it was more or less all local."

