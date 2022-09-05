'Van Dijk Should Have Got a Straight Red' for Onana Challenge - Pundit

Liverpool was held to a draw at Goodison Park to Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday lunchtime, in a game that felt like Derbys of the past with both sides creating chances and some questionable challenges with the game being allowed to flow freely.

One challenge that has been subject to much controversy online is that of Van Djik's on Everton's new summer signing Amadou Onana with many believing the Netherlands international should have seen red for his actions.

Liverpool's number four did receive a yellow card for the challenge, however former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson is amongst those who believe the centre half should have seen red for the challenge.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the former Tottenham goalkeeper said “It is very difficult with VAR because if you slow things down it makes it look worse. Having said that, if you go on recent history that was a red card.

“The game has changed and that is now a red card in the modern day. Yes, 20 years ago it wouldn’t have been a yellow but that is now a red. Van Dijk makes contact above the boot. It is on the shin.

“The worst thing is the inconsistency. One week it is a red card and the next week it is not even reviewed. by VAR. All we want from the referees is consistency. That is not within keeping with what has been going on.

“Van Dijk should have got a straight red for that.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |