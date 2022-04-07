'Van Dijk Takes A Risk' - Former Player On Controversial Moment In Liverpool Win Over Benfica

Former England international keeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about a controversial moment in Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League victory against Benfica on Tuesday.

The Reds were largely in control of the match and take a commanding lead back to Anfield for the second leg thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

The start of the second half proved to be a tough period for Jurgen Klopp's team however as they saw their 2-0 lead halved through a Darwin Nunez goal and then survived a penalty scare.

As Nunez turned inside the Liverpool penalty area, Virgil van Dijk put his arm out across the Uruguayan's chest and he fell to the floor.

No penalty was awarded by the on-field officials and after VAR review, there was no change in mind.

Robinson told Football Insider that he believes a penalty could have been awarded and Liverpool's number four was taking a risk.

“You have seen them given.

“Van Dijk takes a risk when he puts his arm out like that.

“It is one of those that is a matter of opinion. VAR will never eliminate contentious decisions like that because it is subjective. If it is not given on the field it will not be given off it because it wasn’t a clear and obvious error. There was not enough there to overturn it.

“But if it was given on the field I think it would have stood. It is in that grey area.

“Van Dijk was definitely taking a risk though. I don’t think it was a penalty. It would have been soft but I have seen them given.”

The second leg of Liverpool's quarter-final tie at Anfield is due to take place on Wednesday, 13th of April.

The winners of the tie will face either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-final with the Spanish team leading 1-0 after the first leg.

