"I'm Not A Bad Player Myself," Virgil Van Dijk Talks About Real Madrid Star Ahead Of Champions League Final

The Champions League final is always the biggest game on the club football calendar.

This year, European giants Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in a winner takes all game as the Reds look to add their seventh Champions League trophy.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was asked by Des Kelly, via BT Sport, about in-form Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema ahead of the game.

"This season I've enjoyed watching him," revealed the Dutchman

Virgil van Dijk
"Hopefully, it'll be a good game for us but he has a lot of quality, however, he isn't the whole team,"

"He's a big player for them, been there for 10 years and this is the season he's finally getting the credit he deserves,"

"I'm not a bad player myself so I look forward to this challenge,"

Benzema has been one of the best players in Europe this season, bagging two hat-tricks back to back in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Champions League Trophy
